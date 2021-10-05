Mental health charities’ free online talks

Extern and Turning Point NI jointly run the Feel Better project, which offers free online and face-to-face counselling to those who may be experiencing issues such as anxiety, increased worry or poor mental health, especially for the first time.

The service is open to anyone aged 18-plus living within the Northern Health and Social Care Trust area.

Over the next three months, the project will be offering a range of free online talks aimed at offering information and advice on mental health and wellbeing, problem gambling and loss or bereavement.

The series begins on Monday, October 18, with Why Mental Health Matters, which will cover key areas including promoting sleep hygiene, positive habit formation and steps to wellbeing.

This will be followed on Monday, November 8 by Keeping Problem Gambling in the Past, which will be hosted by Tony O’Reilly, a former postmaster from Co Carlow, who has written and spoken extensively about his own experiences of the issue. And on Monday, December 6, How to Live with Loss will offer advice and guidance on coping with the impact of various forms of loss, including bereavement.