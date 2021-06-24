Mayor’s thanks after success of Ballysally pop-up vaccination centre

With the help of local community and voluntary sector, Council facilitated the clinic at Ballysally Youth and Community Centre on May 12 and 13.

The joint effort between Council and Community Pharmacy staff, the Public Health Agency and the Northern Health and Social Care Trust saw 315 people receive their first vaccinations, with the clinic due to return in late July to deliver second doses.

The Mayor Councillor Richard Holmes said: “It is vital that we continue to support the efforts of our healthcare providers, and the pop-up vaccination clinic is a positive example of working in partnership to help protect the health of residents in the Borough.

Mayor Richard Holmes

“Offering people the opportunity to receive the vaccine close to home has helped to increase the numbers protected, which in turn increases the safety of our community as a whole.

“I would like to thank all those who contributed to the success of this pilot, particularly the healthcare providers, community representatives and Council staff along with all those residents who came forward.

“I would urge everyone in the borough to continue to follow all public health advice around social distancing, hand hygiene and wearing a mask. Book a vaccination appointment without delay and if you are displaying symptoms then book a test. By working together, we can all play our part at in tackling the spread within our localities.”

Jennifer Welsh, Chief Executive of the Northern Health and Social Care Trust added: “The success of the vaccination programme relies on a significant proportion of the community being vaccinated so we’re keen to do all we can to increase uptake among those willing to be vaccinated.

“We would like to place on record our sincere thanks to our partners in Causeway Coast and Glens Council, the local Pharmacy and the Public Health Agency who worked with our staff to ensure the pop-up clinic ran smoothly and in a safe and organised manner.

“This was a true partnership approach to benefit the community and we were delighted that over 300 people have now been vaccinated as a result.”

Find out more about getting vaccinated or booking a coronavirus test by going to https://www.publichealth.hscni.net/covid-19-coronavirus

Mobile testing units remain in place across the borough at the following locations:

Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre, Ballymoney.

Coleraine Leisure Centre.

Quay Road Playing Fields, Ballycastle.

Dunluce Centre Car Park, Portrush.