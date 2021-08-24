Mayor’s praise for Causeway Collection

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes, and Chairperson of Council’s NI 100 Working Group, Councillor Michelle Knight-McQuillan view the Causeway Collection 100 exhibitio opened to the public as part of Council's NI 100 programme

Featuring a range of beautiful pieces from Council’s arts and museums’ archives, the exhibition is a celebration of acclaimed artists associated with the borough from the last 100 years.

Councillor Richard Holmes said: “The Causeway Collection 100 exhibition was recently opened to the public as part of our NI 100 programme and provides a unique opportunity to view items donated or bequeathed to Council from the past century.

“Council’s Arts team has brought together an inspiring celebration of our artistic heritage which allows people to get up close with some of the significant items which illustrate our shared culture over the last 100 years.

“I was delighted to see pieces made by ceramicist Adam Frew and glass artist Catherine Keenan, who are based in a studio in Aghadowey, not far from where I live, among the beautiful items on display. Our art centres and museums are custodians of our shared past through their collections and I am very pleased that we are showcasing this through this very special exhibition.”

Causeway Collection 100 features a wealth of visual arts and sculptures including works by Basil Blackshaw, Diarmuid Delargy, Micky Donnelly, Charles McAuley, Michael McGuinness, Ross Wilson, Norman Wilkinson and many more.

A creative learning programme suitable for all ages has also been created to run alongside the exhibition.