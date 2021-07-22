Mayor’s good luck message for Olympic competitors

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richad Holmes

Causeway Coast and Glens will be represented by hockey player Katie Mullan who will captain the Ireland team, and rower Hannah Scott from Great Britain’s women’s quadruple sculls crew.

The games are due to begin tomorrow (Friday, July 23) and will continue until Sunday, August 8.

Councillor Richard Holmes said: “Katie and Hannah are fantastic ambassadors for their chosen sports and for our Borough. I want to offer them both my very best wishes as they prepare to take their place on the most illustrious of stages against the world’s best.

“Both ladies have previously been recognised for their sporting endeavours at Council’s annual Sports Awards and I have no doubt that there’s still lots to come in the story of their sporting careers.

“It is a great source of pride for Causeway Coast and Glens that our homegrown athletes are set to compete for Olympic glory and like many others, I will be cheering them on as they seek to secure victory.