Mayor visits two new exhibitions
The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Council has met with Cushendun-based artist Katy English to view her new exhibition at Flowerfield Arts Centre.
The Warp and Weft collection explores the fragile threads which hold our world together. Through a series of large-scale atmospheric drawings, Katy reflects on the sense of loss of control and isolation felt by many during the pandemic.
Cllr Richard Holmes said: “Flowerfield Arts Centre offers a beautiful exhibiting space, and I’m delighted to see pieces created by one of our Borough’s renowed artists on display.
“I greatly enjoyed my guided tour with Katy and finding out more about her work and influences.”
The Mayor was also able to view Susan Mannion’s exhibition ‘Beyond Darkness’.
Both exhibitions are open to the public until Saturday, October 30.