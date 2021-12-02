Mayor visits Christmas Craft Market

Councillor Richard Holmes met with ceramic artists Fiona Shannon and Lorna Noble to learn more their work, which is available to buy alongside a huge range of beautiful handmade crafts, artwork, jewellery, and products from 28 local makers.

The Mayor said: “I am delighted to see the return of Flowerfield Art Centre’s Christmas Craft Market, and we are proud to be able to support the work of the artisan sector while offering a way for them to connect with customers again.

“The Market has enjoyed a busy opening period, with some pre-booked slots fully booked which illustrates the demand and level of support for the arts and crafts community. The challenges of the pandemic have not diminished the passion and enthusiasm of the traders, as shown by the incredible range of products on offer.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes pictured with ceramic artist Fiona Shannon at Flowerfield Arts Centre’s popular Christmas Craft Market

“If you’re looking for an extra special gift this Christmas then a visit to the Market is a must.”

With safety in mind, a pre-booking system has been introduced, with no more than four people during each hour-long slot. Pre-book online at www.flowerfield.org, call 028 7083 1400 or in person at Flowerfield Arts Centre.

Everyone is asked to wear a face covering, except for those who are exempt.

The market will run until Thursday, December 23 on Tues 10am-4pm, Wed and Thurs 10am-4pm and 7-9pm, Fri 10am-3pm and Sat 10am-4pm.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes learns more about the work of ceramic artist Lorna Noble at the Christmas Craft Market in Flowerfield Arts Centre