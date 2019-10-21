Mayor’s thanks after charity Coffee Morning
The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has thanked all those who helped to make a recent Coffee Morning for his chosen charity so successful.
£451 was raised for The Zachary Geddis Break The Silence Trust at the event in Cloonavin on Wednesday, October 16.
Some of those who attended the fundraising coffee morning for The Zachary Geddis Break The Silence Trust in Cloonavin
Yasmin and Louise Geddis show off The Trust's #KeepTheLightOn campaign candles alongside the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Sean Bateson
