Mayor reflects on centenary of NI’s first parliamen

Councillor Richard Holmes said: “The opening of the Northern Ireland Parliament was a huge event, and against security advice the King and Queen arrived in Belfast at Donegall Quay to a huge fanfare from the crowds who had gathered to witness the historic occasion.

“The King’s speech was conciliatory in tone and aimed at Southern Ireland and the Republican leadership. He spoke of the time he had spent in Ireland and how they were moments of happiness and how he wished that the day would bring a time ‘in which the Irish people, North and South, under one Parliament or two, as those Parliaments may themselves decide, shall work together in common love for Ireland upon the sure foundations of mutual justice and respect’.

“A century later and those words of King George V are as prevalent today as they were in Northern Ireland’s first parliament. All those in political leadership must ensure that justice and respect is not a one-way street and politicians across all shades of opinion should work together for the common good.

Mayor Richard Holmes

“To mark 100 years since the opening of the inaugural parliament, I’m pleased that Cloonavin will light up blue tonight (Tuesday, June 22) as we recognise this significant part of Northern Ireland’s history.”

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has developed an extensive programme of events and initiatives to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland during 2021.