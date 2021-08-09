Mayor praises Dervock village

Councillor Richard Holmes was welcomed by Frankie Cunningham, Chair of Dervock and District Community Association, and other members of the local community.

The visit marks another step in an ongoing collaboration with the Council which is reaping rewards for those who live and work in the area.

Speaking afterwards, the Mayor said: “Dervock is a fantastic example of positive community engagement in action, and the growing pride in the village is clear to see.

“My visit follows on from another successful 12th of July celebration, where the community has shown tremendous leadership to create an event to be proud off, well-managed for everyone’s safety and with crucial consideration for the environment as well.

“The transformation has been remarkable and demonstrates what can be achieved by working together to be as progressive as possible while still maintaining important cultural traditions.

“I want to thank Frankie, representatives of the Dervock Young Defenders Flute Band and all those I met for taking the time to show me around and speak with me about the ongoing positive work.

“Council is very enthused to see this type of community development in action and I offer my congratulations to all those who are working hard for the continued betterment of Dervock and the surrounding area.”

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes looks through a copy of Dervock & District Community Association’s recently produced book ‘The Parish of Derrykeighan – A Rammel Through North Antrim: The Who, The What, The Where’ made possible by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s £3.8m Local Area Action Plan, funded by the European Union’s PEACE IV Programme, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB)

Frankie Cunningham added: “I’m delighted that an agreement between Council and the village is still in place and already we’re witnessing the benefits - an increased pride in where we live with more people coming forward to volunteer their time and efforts for the good of this place.

“Community clean-ups have been consistent throughout the pandemic – with residents volunteering through initiatives like Council’s ‘Litter Smart scheme and community efforts supported by the International Fund for Ireland Peace Impact Programme.

“The Cloonty Community Benefit Fund supported the design of art panels for derelict buildings along the Castlecatt Road while new street furniture, picnic tables, planters, flowers and shrubs have created additional shared space.

“A Community Warden scheme has been designed to extend the preparatory work to restore and maintain the road entrances into the village, and we have applied for funding for a new scheme that we hope will involve the next generation in our programme of environmental projects.

Pictured from left to right are Matthew Hagan, chef/proprietor of The Pepper Mill café and Chairperson of Dervock Young Defenders Flute Band, Scott Brown, resident of the village (former Submariner President of Dervock RBL), John Wilmot -resident of the village with 40 years of service with St John Ambulance, Frankie Cunningham - Chair of Dervock & District Community Association, Jim Allister MLA, Angela Mulholland, Outreach Worker - Building Communities Resource Centre and Keith Beattie, author & local historian

“Previous successful applications for street theatre, such as Chinese Connections, World War I drama ‘War’s End’, Trafalgar Day, the KK McArthur ‘Festival of Running’ and the establishment of a bespoke ‘Tourist Trail’ through Peace IV ‘Understanding Our Area’ has prompted an interest in developing cultural tourism. The evidence points to a realization from the community of the need to promote the diverse history and heritage that the village of Dervock has at its disposal and utilise this to generate further progress.

“The Association, on behalf of the village would like to thank Laurence Daly, Council’s Operations Supervisor, Aidan McPeake, Council’s Director of Environmental Services, and staff for the maintenance work carried out before the visit.”

