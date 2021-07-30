Mayor looks forward to Armoy Road Races

Councillor Richard Holmes, who is due to attend the racing on Saturday, says he hopes it is a safe and successful occasion for all.

“Armoy and its surrounding areas are synonymous with the sport and there’s no greater celebration of this than the Race of Legends.

“Organising an event of this kind is always a huge undertaking, heightened this year by the ongoing challenges posed by the pandemic. The road racing club’s directors and members have worked diligently behind the scenes and they deserve great credit for what they have achieved so far,” he said.

Road racers, Darryl Tweed and Neil Kernohan, pictured with Bill Kennedy, MBE, Clerk of Course and the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes, during a visit to the Bayview Hotel in Portballintrae as part of the countdown to Armoy Road Races

“The event has received much-needed support from Council’s Tourism Events Recovery Fund and it’s encouraging to see the benefits of this in action as a demonstration of Council’s commitment to securing the future of our borough’s leading events calendar.

“Safety is a paramount concern for organisers but with the pandemic’s public health advice continuing to be a crucial consideration, this had added meaning this year.

“We all need to continue to keep our distance, wear a mask and wash our hands well in order make further strides towards normality.