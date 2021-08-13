Mayor Holmes supports the Community Rescue Service drive

Councillor Richard Holmes visited the charity’s Northern district premises in Coleraine to hear first-hand about its work in the area and beyond.

The accredited organisation is involved in all aspects of lowland search and rescue, including on the ground and water, often involving people who are vulnerable or deemed ‘high risk’.

Councillor Holmes said: “We are very fortunate to have a branch of the Community Rescue Service based in Coleraine, whose members are ready to respond to an emergency at any time of the day or night.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes tried out some of the equipment used by the Community Rescue Service as he meets with Barry Torrens, District Commander, Gregg Smyth, assistant Unit Commander and Sean McCarry, Regional Commander

“Like many charities, its success is reliant on its volunteers, and it is now actively seeking more people to come forward and assist with various aspects of its work.

“Different opportunities currently exist, and regardless of your strengths or interests there could be a role for you which will allow you to make a valuable contribution.

“The CRS needs more people on the ground in its operations teams in Ballymoney, Coleraine and Limavady, and they are also seeking more people to come forward to assist with fundraising support and in its charity shop in Coleraine town centre.

“An information event will be held next Wednesday evening (August 18) and I would ask anyone who feels they could contribute in any way to go along to find out more.

“In our largely rural borough, with an expansive coastline, we are fortunate to have a service like this especially as none of us know when we might find ourselves needing their assistance. New recruits are vital as they will help to maintain its services for the future.”