Mayor helps create NI 100 community artwork

Councillor Richard Holmes visited Roe Valley Art and Cultural Centre last week to take part in a ceramic tile workshop for the ‘Our Story in the Making’ art piece.

The Mayor’s colourful creation, inspired by the stunning sunset at Portstewart, will join tiles made by 100 individuals from across the borough in an artwork permanently displayed at Drumceatt Square outside the Arts & Cultural Centre in Limavady.

Councillor Holmes, said: “It was wonderful to join so many people adding their creativity to this fantastic project celebrating our people and places through the medium of art.

Artist Fiona Shannon and the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes, pictured with some of the young participants at the ceramic tile workshop for the ‘Our Story in the Making’ art piece

“The finished artwork will capture our shared love for Causeway Coast and Glens and as part of the ‘Our Story in the Making’ public artwork trail across Northern Ireland will be a colourful part of the lasting legacy of Council’s NI 100 programme.

“We are proud of the range of projects we have put together marking the historic occasion of Northern Ireland’s Centenary, and with more to follow in the coming months I would invite everyone to join our efforts to showcase our borough, celebrate our strengths and build on good relations.”

The project is funded by the Northern Ireland Office as part of their Our Story in the Making: Northern Ireland Beyond 100 Centenary Programme.

For further information visit www.flowerfield.org or www.roevalleyarts.com.