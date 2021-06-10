Maurice shares love of ‘beautiful game’ with Zomba footballers

A team in Zomba wearing a local kit

Maurice has, over the years, sourced footnall kits for at least 20 youth teams, for some it’s the first time that they have had the excitement of wearing real football strips.

The kits are transported to Zomba, with the help of Zomba Action Project (ZAP), where they are distributed by Zomba Council to youth teams in the local leagues. The young footballers and Zomba Council sports staff send their thanks to Maurice.

If you can donate team kits for Zomba (football, hockey, GAA, basketball, rugby or any sport), please contact Paul Snelling at 075 5435 7704.

One of the football strips which have been presented to the teams in Zomba