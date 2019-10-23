Make your mark and protect your property with Causeway Coast and Glens PCSP

One of the simplest ways of protecting your property is by marking it as your own

Causeway Coast and Glens Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) and the PSNI are encouraging people to do this by supplying Selecta DNA kits to residents in the area.

Crime Prevention Officer Judith Lavery pictured with Constable Aaron Coyle, Constable Ronnie Curlett and Councillor George Duddy CCGBC PCSP Chairman at the property marking event

The advanced technology aims to tackle machinery and equipment theft within the farming and rural community.

Commenting on the initiative Causeway Coast and Glens PCSP Chairperson Alderman George Duddy said: “The PCSP is committed to preventing crime across the Borough. The introduction of this DNA property marking programme complements other schemes such as the trailer marking events, by ensuring that smaller items of machinery such as chainsaws, power washers, bikes and laptops are protected as well.”

Chief Inspector Ian Magee said: “We understand the impact this type of intrusive crime can have on the householder and the wider community and we are pleased to be working with the Policing and Community Safety Partnership to minimise the risk of burglary in our District. Property marking is a simple but effective tool and there are lots more tips for crime prevention on the PSNI website.”

Once registered, the kit can be taken home and used to mark other equipment around the house. As each kit is registered to an individual, it makes any recovered stolen equipment easily identifiable.

Warning stickers and additional crime prevention equipment are also included in the packs to indicate the items are DNA marked, making them less attractive to potential thieves in the first place.

Stocks are limited and will be distributed at PSNI Trailer Marking and PCSP events over the coming year.

To find out more, email pcsp@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk or ring the Crime Prevention Officer on 101.

To find out about upcoming trailer and property marking events follow Causeway Coast and Glens PCSP on Facebook.