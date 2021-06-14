Loreto Leavers’ Mass for 2021

The Mass, with the theme of Grow in Faith and Friendship, was celebrated by Father Raymond McCullagh in the College’s Sports Hall.

A very beautiful, moving and joyful liturgy was followed by presentation of gift bags and specially-produced cookbooks to all the students, as they prepare to take their next steps in education, employment, travel and adult life.

Entertaining and emotive speeches were presented by the Head Girl, Orla McEwan, and Head Boy, Kelan O’Kane, mixing nostalgia at some happy memories, heartfelt emotion over the challenges the students had faced, and good wishes for the years ahead for this wonderful group of young people.

Loreto College students who were presented with the Pope John Paul II Award at their Leavers’ Mass, pictured with College Principal Miss Belinda Toner

Loreto College Principal Miss Belinda Toner and Head of Year 14 Mrs Oonah McEwan spoke to the students about their amazing achievements to date, and the world opening up before them as they end their time at school.

Miss Toner paid tribute to School Liturgist Miss Julie Galbraith, who had organised the Mass, and to everyone who had helped with its organisation, including Mr Brendan McCann, Head of Music, the members of the RE Department, and the Classroom Assistants and Office Staff who had ensured that everything ran to plan.

Earlier in the term, those who had completed the Pope John Paul II Award had attended a virtual ceremony to celebrate their achievements; these awards were presented following the Mass, and the students congratulated on their tremendous generosity and commitment to their local parishes as well as to their school.

The afternoon finished with an opportunity for refreshments and farewells in the Café Lorette, as well as a chance for the students to say goodbye to many of the Loreto College staff.

Loreto Principal Miss Belinda Toner congratulates Orla McEwan and Cheyanne Corbett on fourteen years’ full attendance at school

A spokesperson for the school said: “This was a memorable afternoon, and a timely opportunity to say goodbye to a year group who have made an unforgettable contribution to the life of Loreto College- often in challenging times. We wish the class of 2021 health, happiness, success, and, of course, friendship.”

A moment of quiet reflection during the Loreto College Leavers’ Mass for Year 14 students