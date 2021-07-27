Local talent at Dalfest

These promising young acts heralded the arrival of new local charity, The SIGNAL Foundation.

Despite only beginning its journey, the charity is already making a lot of noise, literally.

The foundation, which stands for Supporting Individuals & Groups Nationally And Locally, focuses on usic and the arts by encouraging aspiring young artists, musicians and performers, to engage in musical and creative activities.

It also seeks to equip them with the life skills that will help them to develop not only as creatives, but as individuals.

17-year-old singer Caoimhe McColgan from Dunloy who was one of the performers on the day said: “Dalfest was an incredible opportunity for us to show off our skills!

“That was entirely thanks to The SIGNAL Foundation. It has provided so many musicians with the chance to take to the stage and has pushed us out of our comfort zones with huge reward.”

Also performing at Dalfestwere Lily Corbett from Ballymoney and Cora Henderson from Rasharkin.

The girls and Caoimhe are all students at Our Lady of Lourdes School in Ballymoney.

The Foundation, which launched with its first successful programme in late 2019, was stopped it in its tracks by Covid-19. Unable to run physical events, the SIGNAL Foundation restructured, staying in contact with their participants through virtual events and workshops.

