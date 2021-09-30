Local students can apply now for funds

Launching the 2021 SSE Renewables Scholarship Fund: Eddie Friel, Ulster University, Michelle Donnelly, SSE Renewables, William Young, South West College, & Danny Laverty, North West Regional College

This is the eighth year of the Scholarship, which provides qualifying students with funding support for 50% of their third level education fees.

Students commencing their first-year studies in mainly STEM-associated subjects at Ulster University, South West College and North West Regional College are eligible to apply.

The wind-powered Scholarship is backed by the SSE Renewables Regional Fund for Slieve Kirk Wind Park and Tievenameenta Wind Farm, owned and operated by SSE Renewables, as well as the Greencoat Renewables owned Slieve Divena II Wind Farm.

SSE Renewables is responsible for operating the Regional Fund and Scholarship for all three wind farms.

Scholarships are provided for students living in Counties Tyrone, Derry-Londonderry and Fermanagh, which are the host counties for the wind farms in Northern Ireland.

SSE Renewables is the leading developer and operator of renewable energy in Northern Ireland and is the power behind leading greener energy provider and sister company SSE Airtricity.

Since launching in 2014 the SSE Renewables Scholarship Fund has supported over 260 students with more than £850,000 in financial support as they commence new courses at the partner university and colleges.

Applications to the SSE Renewables Scholarship Fund are now being accepted with completed applications to be submitted by candidate students to their chosen institution no later than Friday, October 29.