Local artists open Beyond Edges exhibit

Andrea Spencer discusses her work in the Beyond Edges exhibition with the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes

In Beyond Edges, Andrea Spencer (glass), Nicola Nemec (paint) and Sharon Adams (wood and metal) respond to the landscape of the area using different materials.

This self-generated collaboration emerges from their common interest in lines and edges; seen and unseen; natural and manmade. Beyond Edges explores where and how the edges of their practices meet and provides a space for their respective approaches to be explored together.

The exhibition includes an accompanying text by Amanda Croft.

Speaking after visiting the exhibition, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes said: “I greatly enjoyed my visit to the exhibition, and talking to Andrea, Nicola and Sharon about their artworks to learn more about the creative process behind each piece. Given my farming background I was especially drawn to Sharon’s metal work and how it was inspired by the old hay-shaking techniques which I remember well.

“It’s a fascinating collection of beautiful artworks which reflect our Borough’s landscapes and I’m pleased that we are able to use our gallery spaces to showcase our local artists, giving them a platform to share their creativity with a wider audience.”

The exhibition will continue until November 20. Admission is free. Opening times: