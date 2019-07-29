LMK Law ‘will-ingly’ supports NI Hospice

In March Northern Ireland Hospice held a province wide “Make a Will Month” which was supported by Ballymoney solicitors LMK Law who waived their professional will-making fees with clients invited to make a discretionary donation to the Hospice.

They raised a wonderful £1,250.

These vital funds will help transform the lives of local children, young people and adults in

need of vital hospice care.

A spokesperson for Northern Ireland Hospice said: “Furthermore, the widespread publicity generated by this campaign enabled Hospice to highlight the importance of making a will and also how crucial legacy income is to the charity.

“No matter how big or small the amount, every gift in every will makes an immense difference to Hospice. At present 1 in 7 of our patients is cared for thanks to gifts in wills.”

Sharon Gorman, Donor Development Executive commented: “We would like to extend sincere gratitude and appreciation to LMK Law for their immense ongoing support and to the people who kindly made a donation to us in lieu of a will making fee.

“Hospice cares for over 3,500 infants, children and adults each year in Northern Ireland, both in the adult and children’s hospices and in their own homes. With annual running costs of over £13 million and limited government funding, we rely heavily on the support and generosity of the local community. Receiving this substantial donation of £1,250 will transform the lives of many hospice patients across the province.”

Solicitor Leo McKee added: “We were delighted to support this campaign once again. It reminded people of the importance of having an up-to-date will and it gave them an ideal

opportunity to get their affairs in order whilst supporting the invaluable work of a local charity close to our hearts.”

If you would like further information about leaving a gift in your will, please contact Sharon Gorman, Donor Development Executive on 028 9077 7123 or email Sharon.gorman@nihospice.org