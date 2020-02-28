Life and times of Sam Henry celebrated

A special exhibition which showcases the life and achievements of Sam Henry is now open at Ballymoney Museum.

Born in Coleraine in 1878, Sam was best known as a folklorist and is highly regarded for his collection of songs gathered from people around the Causeway Coast and Glens and beyond. His renowned ‘Songs of the People’ series was published in the Northern Constitution newspaper between 1923-1928 and 1932-1939.

The exhibition features a wide variety of objects from the extraordinary Sam Henry collection, ranging from his typewriter to his collection of birds eggs. Discover more about his life as a folklorist, writer, lecturer, genealogist, broadcaster, photographer, and much more. For more information email cms@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk