Lesley-Anne takes on food ration challenge

Lesley-Anne Burnett was scrolling through Facebook one day when she read about the challenge - to live on the rations provided to someone in a refugee camp for one week from June 13-19.

A member of Ballymoney Baptist Church, Lesley-Anne said: “What really struck me is how little food was included in the ration pack and the lack of the normal things that we eat like vegetables, fruit, condiments, meat etc.

“I mean £14 can feed one person for a full month! That really got me.

Lesley-Anne Burnett who is taking on Concern Worldwide's ration challenge

“If I go to get a takeout at the weekend for my family, as a treat, it is always over that and I hardly bat an eye. I decided to do the challenge to help raise much needed funds for food, medical supplies and educational needs for those who need it.”

Lesley-Anne’s rations will consist of the following: 420g rice, 170g lentils8, 5g dried chickpeas, 120g sardines, 400g kidney beans, 330mls vegetable oil.

“There are coupons to allow for 400g of plain flour and an additional 1.5kg of rice as well. This represents the additional food that can be purchased with coupons that some refugees are given by the UN or other organisations,” she explained.

“The purpose of the challenge is to get a small glimpse into what it is like for refugees, in Jordan/Syria and other areas, to rely on food rations. It is such a small part of life as a refugee that it really is only a tiny way to understand how hard it is,” said Lesley-Anne.

To find out more about Lesley-Anne’s ration challenge or to sponsor her efforts, please go to https://www.rationchallenge.org.uk/ and search for Lesley-Anne Burnett.