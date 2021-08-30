Kilrea WI annual flower show cancelled for second year

It did not take place in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and, sadly, has had to be cancelled this year again.

The Flower Show has always showcased local talents in crafts, art, baking, gardening, flower-arranging, creative writing and more.

The Committee is indebted to the exhibitors, sponsors, judges, and the public for their support over 70 years, during which time almost £30,000 has been raised for charities.