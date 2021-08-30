Kilrea WI annual flower show cancelled for second year
Kilrea Women’s Institute Flower Show was first held in 1948.
It did not take place in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and, sadly, has had to be cancelled this year again.
The Flower Show has always showcased local talents in crafts, art, baking, gardening, flower-arranging, creative writing and more.
The Committee is indebted to the exhibitors, sponsors, judges, and the public for their support over 70 years, during which time almost £30,000 has been raised for charities.
Kilrea WI hopeto raise money for the Air Ambulance. If anyone is interested in supporting Kilrea WI in this, contact Chairperson Maud Steele 02829540723 or Secretary Ann Laughlin on [email protected]