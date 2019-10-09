Kilrea Flower Show results

The 71st Kilrea W.I. Flower Show was held back in September in Kilrea Primary School.

Almost 800 exhibits of art, crafts, flowers, floral art, plants, vegetables, home baking and children’s work were on display.

Mrs Maud Steele, Flower Show Chairperson, extended a warm welcome to everyone.

She expressed special thanks to the Education Authority and to Mrs Stinson, Kilrea Primary School Principal, and her very co-operative staff, for the continued use of the excellent facilities for the Show. Mrs Steele thanked the members of the Flower Show Committee and stewards for their hard work, the local churches and Orange Lodge for the use of tables for staging, the judges for giving of their time and expertise, the sponsors for their generous prizes, the multi-talented exhibitors, and the spectators, without all of whom there would be no Show.

This year the profits from the Flower Show will go to support N. Ireland Chest, Heart and Stroke services in the Causeway area. Mrs Valerie Saunders, Fund-Raising Co-ordinator for NICHS, informed everyone present that around 335,000 people in Northern Ireland are presently living with long-term chest, heart and stroke conditions, 22,000 of those are in the Causeway area. The NICHS needs £3.5 million a year to run its care and prevention programmes and to fund research, and surprisingly over 80% of the charity’s work is funded by the public.

Mrs Saunders highlighted how the Post Rehab Exercise Programme (PREP) provides physiotherapy and education to allow stroke survivors to manage their health, increase their independence and regain their lives. Profits from the show will greatly help support this Programme in the local area.

Mrs Steele introduced the special guest Mrs Helen Jamieson, W.I. Executive Member for the Lower Bann Area. Mrs Jamieson praised Kilrea W.I. for continuing to organise the Flower Show since 1947, with only two cancellations: in 1972 following a bomb in Kilrea, and in 1997 after Princess Diana’s tragic death. Mrs Jamieson congratulated and thanked Mrs Margaret Bamford for her exemplary and sterling service on having held the position of Chairperson of the Flower Show for 29 years and still very much involved in the organisation of the Show, and best wishes were extended to newly elected Chairperson Mrs Steele.

Mrs Jamieson indicated that Kilrea W.I. Flower Show has raised thousands of pounds over the years for very worthwhile charities in the local community. She told the audience how Women’s Institutes continue to play a vital role within communities all over the country in so many ways and by campaigning for

notable and worthwhile causes, such as the fight against human trafficking.

Mrs Jamieson congratulated all who had brought such a high standard of exhibits, especially the children, and encouraged everyone present to continue exhibiting, quoting two valuable adages: ‘if at first you don’t succeed, try, try again’ and ‘if you don’t use it you’ll lose it!’. She said she hoped everyone would enjoy viewing the exhibits and had pleasure in declaring the Show open. She was then asked to present the trophies and prizes.

Mrs Steele thanked Mrs Saunders for giving such an interesting outline of the work of NICHS and that she herself had benefitted from its rehabilitation programme. She also expressed thanks to Mrs Jamieson for her kind words and for giving of her time to open the Show. A small token of appreciation was handed over.

In closing, Mrs Steele then invited everyone to look around the exhibits and enjoy some refreshments.

LIST OF PRIZE-WINNERS AT KILREA W.I. FLOWER SHOW 2019

Flower Section (Confined)

Vase Perennials, one variety: 1. P. McCaw, 2. M. Bamford, 3. E. Connor; Sweet pea, 9 stems: 1. J. McLenaghan, 2. M. Bloomfield, 3. J. Patterson; Any other flowering shrub, 3 stems: 1. J. Rees, 2. M. Bamford, 3. B. Holmes; Roses, 3 blooms: 1. J. Allen, 2. J. Proctor; Gladioli, 1 spike: 1. M. Bamford, 2. E. Moon, 3. M. Steele; Lily, 1 stem: 1. J. Rees; Asters, 5 blooms: 1. J. Allen, 2. E. Moon, 3. P. McCaw; 1 Vase any other annuals (mixed varieties): 1. M. Steele

Annuals, 3 stems: 1. E. Connor, 2. J. Rees; Hydrangea, 3 stems: 1, 2& 3. J. Rees; Chrysanthemums, 3 stems: 1. M. Bamford, 2. J. Allen, 3. M. Bamford; Dahlias, 3 blooms, cactus or semi-cactus, small: 1. M. McComb, 2. J. Allen; Dahlia, 1 bloom, over 6”: 1. M. McComb, 2. J. Allen; Dahlias, 3 blooms, decorative, small: 1. M. McComb, 2. D. Campbell, 3. M. McComb; Dahlias, 3 blooms, any other type: 1&2. M. McComb; Pot plant, foliage, under 5” pot: 1. D. Campbell, 2. S. Mulholland, 3. D. Campbell; Pot plant, foliage, over 5” pot: 1. J. McLenaghan, 2. M. Scott, 3. B. Holmes; Pot plant, flowering, under 5” pot: 1. D. Campbell, 2. B. Holmes, 3. D. Campbell; Pot plant, flowering, over 5” pot: 1. D. Campbell, 2. B. Holmes, 3. S. Taylor; Succulent: 1. D. Brown, 2. J. McLenaghan, 3. B. Holmes

SPECIAL AWARDS:

Mrs Mary Boyd Cup and £10 voucher from Island Nursery, Portglenone, for highest number of points in classes 1 – 16b awarded to: Matt McComb

Special Prize of £5 from Martin’s, Kilrea, for Best Exhibit in classes 1 – 16b awarded to: Jean Rees

Special Prize of daffodil bulbs from Dr D Turbitt for highest points in classes 12a – 13b awarded to: Matt McComb

VEGETABLE SECTION:

Tomatoes, 5: 1. R. Moon, 2. J. Torrens, 3. R. Moon; Beetroot, 3: 1. M. Bamford, 2. S. Stewart; Peas, 5 pods: 1. C. Bloomfield, 2. H. Bloomfield, 3. S. Stewart; Runner Beans, 7 pods: 1. K. Bacon; Broad Beans, 5 pods: 1. S. Stewart; Cabbage, 1 suitable for table use: 1,2 &3 . R. Moon; Onions, 4 from seed: 1. L. Torrens; Onions, 4 from sets: 1. C. Torrens, 2 & 3. R. Moon; Carrots, 3: 1. C. Torrens, 2. K. Bloomfield, 3. L. Torrens; Cherry tomatoes, 5: 1. R. Moon, 2. J. McLenaghan, 3. R. Moon; Leeks, 3 blanched: 1. J. Torrens, 2. Kilrea PS, 3. S. Stewart; Parsley, 5 stems in water: 1. J. McLenaghan, 2. S. Stewart

Herbs, 3 varieties in water: 1. S. Stewart, 2&3. Kilrea PS; Potatoes, 5 white, named: 1&2. R. Moon, 3. S. Stewart; Potatoes, 5 coloured, named: 1,2& 3. S. Stewart; Cucumber: 1. A. Burnside, 2. S. Lubwama, 3. K. Bacon; Rhubarb, 3 stalks: 1&2. R. Moon, 3. K. Bacon; Novice class, any vegetable: 1. L. Torrens

SPECIAL AWARDS:

Kilrea YFC Cup and £12.50 token from Manor House Kilrea for highest number of points in classes 17 – 36b awarded to: Roy Moon; The Murphy Cup for the highest number of entries in classes 17 – 36b: Roy Moon; Margaret McIlmoyle Trophy and Special Prize of £3 presented in memory of Mrs M Bolton for Best Exhibit in

classes 17 – 36b awarded to: Lana Torrens; Special Prize of £3 presented by Mrs M Laughlin for Novice class 36b awarded to: Lana Torrens; Garden Medley: (vouchers from Montgomery Nurseries Upperlands) 1st prize - Mrs TBF Thompson Cup and £5 voucher – Kenneth Bacon, 2nd Prize £3 voucher – Solomon Lubwama.

Flower Section (Open); Chrysanthemums, 3 sprays: 1. Joyce McLenaghan; Roses, 3 blooms: 1,2&3. S. Stewart; Roses, 3 sprays other than hybrid tea: 1. S. Stewart; Sweet pea, 12 stems: 1. D. Turbitt; Gladioli, 1 spike: 1. M. Bamford, 2. S. Stewart; Asters, 5 blooms: 1. K. Bacon; Annuals, 3 blooms: 1. J. Allen

Perennials, 3 different specimens, 2 stems of each: 1. S. Gamble, 2. S. Stewart, 3. J. Allen; Pot plant, fern: 1. D. Brown; Pot plant, foliage: 1. D. Brown

Pot plant, fuchsia: 1. J. McLenaghan, 2. D. Brown, 3. S. Stewart; Pot plant, flowering (not fuchsia): 1. D. Campbell, 2. D. Brown; Pot plant, orchid: 1. S. Stewart, 2. M. Black, 3. B. Holmes.

Cactus, under 4” pot size: 1. J. Coulter, 2. L. Brooks; Cactus, over 4” pot size: 1. L. Brooks, 2. J. Coulter; Succulent, under 4” pot size: 1. D. Brown, 2. J. Coulter, 3. L. Brooks; Succulent, over 4” pot size: 1. D. Brown; Cacti or succulent garden: 1. D. Brown; Dahlia, giant or large decorative, 1 bloom: 1&2. M. McComb; Dahlias, medium decorative, 3 blooms: 1. M. McComb, 2. D. Turbitt, 3. M. McComb; Dahlias, small or miniature decorative, 3 blooms: 1. K. Bacon, 2&3. M. McComb; Dahlias, small, semi or miniature cactus, 3 blooms: 1&2. D. Turbitt; Ball dahlias, 3 blooms: 1. D. Turbitt, 2. K. Bacon; Pompon dahlias, 4 blooms: 1. D. Turbitt; Dahlias, 3 blooms, any other type: 1&2. M. McComb.

SPECIAL AWARDS:

Amy Hanna Cup and £10 voucher from McCloy’s Chemist Kilrea for highest number of points in classes 37 –56 awarded to: (tie) Sam Stewart and Matt McComb.

£12.50 voucher presented by Manor House Kilrea for highest points in classes 37 – 49 awarded to: Sam Stewart.

Bridge House Cup for highest points in classes 50 – 56 awarded to: Matt McComb. Special Prize of £5 presented by Mrs F. Logan for Best Exhibit in Dahlias classes 50 – 56 awarded to: Matt McComb. Dr Brian Wilson Memorial Trophy for Fuchsia class 45 awarded to: Joyce McLenaghan. Evelyn Lyons Memorial Cup for Orchid class 46b awarded to: Sam Stewart.

DECORATIVE SECTION:

Miniature, not exceeding 10cms in any way: 1&;2. V. Hayes, 3. J. Moore; Petite Exhibit, over 10cms but under 24cms: 1. J. Moore, 2. P. Hartin; Exhibit, using a kitchen utensil: 1. P. Hartin, 2. M. Knox, 3. L. McClure; Exhibit, ‘Let’s Twist Again!’: 1. E. Connor, 2. E. Michael, 3. J. Barr; Exhibit in a basket: 1. E. Michael, 2. M. Bamford, 3. (tie) L. McClure and E. Connor; Making the most of 1 bloom: 1. J. Barr, 2. P. Hartin, 3. V. Hayes; ‘Get well soon’, exhibit in small disposable container: 1. V. Hayes, 2. E. Michael, 3. P. McCaw; Exhibit, depicting a Musical: 1. P. Hartin; Hedgerow Exhibit: 1. Anon, 2. M. Bamford

Exhibit, ‘Bright and Bold’: 1. M. Bamford, 2. J. Moore, 3. P. Hartin; Exhibit, ‘Foliage in Focus’: 1. E. Connor, 2. E. Michael, 3. I. Petticrew; Exhibit, ‘Copper Glow’: 1. M. Knox, 2. M. Bamford, 3. J. Barr

SPECIAL AWARDS:

The Rossallin Cup and £10 voucher from Dazzle Garden Centre, Kilrea, for highest number of points in classes 57 – 69 awarded to: Pat Hartin; Alice McCarter Memorial Cup for second highest number of points in classes 57 – 69 awarded to: (tie) Velma Hayes and Margaret Bamford. Special Prize of £10.00 presented by Nelson Flowers for Best Exhibit in classes 57 – 69 awarded to: Joan Moore

Women’s Institute Class

‘Country Kitchen’:- handmade tea cosy, 3 bacon and cheese muffins, and arrangement to complement: 1 st prize of Committee Cup and £9 :– Macosquin WI; 2 nd prize £6 :- Maghera WI; 3 rd prize £3 :- Garvagh WI

POETRY CLASS:

Connie Gamble Memorial Trophy for poem entitled ‘Rural Life’ awarded to: 1.(tie) Jennifer Gardiner and Desmond Lavelle, 2. (tie) Jennifer Gardiner and Rebecca Evans. Creative Writing Class. Special Prize of £5 presented by Mrs P. Hutchinson for ‘Country Reflections’, (not more than 200 words):

1. Janice Irwin, 2. Rebecca Evans, 3. Jennifer Gardiner

HOME INDUSTRIES:

Watercolour, novice class, any subject: 1. K. Kennedy, 2. E. McEldowney, 3. L. Brooks; Oil, novice class, any subject: 1. M. Cruickshank, 2. M. Adams

Acrylic, novice class, any subject: 1. K. Kennedy, 2. A. Kennedy, 3. S. Warwick; Watercolour, any subject: 1&2. V. Wright, 3. M. Pitcher; Oil, any subject: 1. J. Allen, 2. L. Swinson, 3. J. Allen; Acrylic, any subject: 1,2&3. M. Pitcher; Other mediums: 1. M. Knox, 2&3. M. Pitcher; Creative Arts: 1. M. Pitcher, 2. M. McCahon, 3. J. Carleton; Calligraphy, 4 lines with decoration: 1&2. M. Pitcher

3D decoupage: 1. J. McLenaghan, 2. H. McLenaghan, 3. J. Carleton; Handmade greetings card: 1. A. McIlfatrick, 2&3. H. Jamieson; Colour photograph, ‘Life in the country’: 1. L. Brooks, 2. I. Clyde, 3. L. Brooks; Tapestry, mounted: 1. H. Davies, 2. H. McLenaghan, 3. M. Shaw; Knitted toy: 1. L. Beattie, 2. D. Murphy, 3. H. Smith; Handmade doll: 1. D. Murphy, 2. I. McFetridge, 3. R. Kennedy; A baby’s garment, hand knitted: 1. M. Steele, 2. M. Bamford, 3. A. Burnside; A child’s garment, hand knitted: 1. M. Pitcher, 2&3. M. Steele; Hand knitting, any item: 1&2. A. Kidd, 3. M. Graham; Embroidery, any item in wool: 1. L. Swinson, 2. D. Murphy, 3. R. Orr; Embroidery, any item in ribbon: 1. J. Carleton, 2. D. Murphy; Embroidery, any item in silk or cotton: 1. L. Brooks, 2. D. Murphy; Embroidery, white: 1. R. Kennedy, 2. D. Murphy, 3. D. Brown; Embroidery, picture: 1. L. Swinson, 2. D. Murphy, 3. (tie) J. Carleton and R. Frayne; Counted Thread Embroidery: 1. A. McKane, 2. D. Murphy, 3. R. Kennedy; Cross stitch, framed: 1. D. Brown, 2. D. Murphy, 3. M. Pitcher; Cross stitch, unframed: 1. D. Murphy, 2. K. Kennedy, 3. (tie) R. Frayne and M. Shaw; Patchwork throw: 1. R. Frayne, 2. L. Barry, 3. Z. Pollock; Patchwork quilt (single bed minimum): 1. L. Barry, 2&3. H. Davies; Patchwork, any other small item: 1. H. Richardson, 2. Anon, 3. R. Frayne; Crochet, fine, 20 or over: 1&2. K. Kennedy, 3. D. Murphy; Crochet, wool, blanket: 1. M. McCahon, 2. J. Coulter, 3. Y. Porter; Crochet, wool, any other item: 1. M. McCahon, 2. M. Stewart, 3. J. McKay; Cushion: 1. R. Orr, 2. I. McFetridge, 3. A. Bamber; Bead Work, jewellery: 1,2&3. M. McCahon; Bead Work, any other item: 1. L. Swinson, 2. M. McCahon, 3. R. Kennedy; Lace: 1. D. Murphy, 2. R. Kennedy, 3. D. Brown; Padded box: 1&2. D. Murphy, 3. D. Brown; Any other item not already specified: 1. A. McKane, 2. D. Brown, 3. J. McKay

SPECIAL AWARDS:

Coronation Cup and Special Prize of £5 presented by Mrs M. Steele for highest number of points in classes 71a – 91b awarded to: Della Murphy.

Special Prize of £5 presented by Mrs V. Bolton for second highest number of points in classes 71a – 91b awarded to: Margaret Pitcher. Anella Cole Memorial Cup for Best Exhibit in classes 79 – 91b awarded to: Anne McKane. Doreen Knipe Memorial Salver for Best Exhibit in classes 71a – 73 awarded to: Mary Knox.

Maud McKeeman Trophy for Best Exhibit in class 74: Margaret Pitcher. Special Prize of £5 presented by Mrs J. Gardiner: £2.50 for Best Exhibit in classes 75 – 78 awarded to: Joyce McLenaghan. £2.50 for Best Exhibit in classes 79 – 91b awarded to: Anne McKane.

HOME BAKING AND PRESERVES:

No bakes, 5: 1. M. Boyce, 2. M. Bamford, 3. M. Scott; Shortbread, traditional, 5 wedges: 1. B. Holmes, 2. M. Scott; Tray Bakes, 5: 1. C. McCaughey, 2. M. Bamford, 3. M. Boyce; Gingerbread, one loaf: 1. N. Wallace, 2. B. Holmes; Boiled Cake: 1. M. Bamford, 2. B. Holmes; Lemon Drizzle Cake: 1. L. Lubwama, 2. E. McGrath, 3. M. Bamford; Cherry Cake: 1. A. Burnside, 2. L. Lubwama, 3. B. Holmes; Sandwich Cake, sponge: 1. B. Holmes, 2. C. Reid, 3. M. Bamford; Jam Swiss Roll: 1. M. Boyce, 2. S. Taylor, 3. M. Bamford; Chocolate sandwich cake: 1. R. Lamont, 2. L. Lubwama, 3. M. Bamford. Biscuits, 5 ovened: 1. M. Boyce, 2. N. Hanna, 3. R. Hanna; Butterfly buns, 5: 1. R. Lamont, 2. B. Holmes, 3. M. Bamford; Fruit tart: 1. M. Steele, 2. B. Holmes, 3. D. Campbell; Scone, wholemeal, griddle: 1&2. B. Holmes; Scone, soda, griddle: 1&2. B. Holmes; Bread, wholemeal, oven: 1. B. Holmes, 2. A. Burnside, 3. S. Taylor; Bread, soda, oven: 1. A. Burnside, 2. B. Holmes; Plain slims, 5: 1. B. Holmes, 2. A. Burnside, 3. M. Scott; Pancakes, 5 thick: 1. C. McCaughey, 2. B. Holmes, 3. A. Burnside; Tea scones, 5 plain: 1. M. Bamford, 2. D. Campbell, 3. E. McGrath; Jam, 1 pot raspberry: 1. M. Boyce, 2. L. Brooks, 3. J. Cunningham; Jam, 1 pot strawberry: 1. V. Hayes, 2. B. Holmes, 3. D. Campbell; Jam, 1 pot rhubarb: 1. B. Holmes, 2. C. Reid, 3. R. Kelso; Jam, 1 pot blackcurrant: 1. B. Holmes, 2. E. Paul, 3. L. Brooks; Jam, any variety named: 1. L. Brooks, 2. B. Holmes, 3. J. Hemphill; Jelly, 1 pot any variety: 1. L. Brooks; Marmalade, 1 pot: 1. S. Porter, 2. A. Jamieson, 3. L. Brooks; Freezer jam, any variety: 1. B. Holmes; Lemon curd: 1. M. Bamford, 2. B. Holmes; Chutney, any variety cooked: 1. A. Burnside, 2&3. V. Hayes

SPECIAL AWARDS

Kilrea Women’s Institute Cup and Special Prize of £5 presented by Miss E. Moon for highest number of points in classes 92 – 109 awarded to: Betty Holmes.

Mona Boyd Memorial Cup for second highest number of points in classes 92 – 109 awarded to: Margaret Bamford. Jean McIntyre Memorial Trophy for highest points in classes 103 – 109 awarded to: Betty Holmes. Special Prize of £6 from Messrs. Robert Morton & Co for highest points using their products awarded to: Betty

Holmes. Special Prize of £4 from Messrs. Robert Morton & Co. for second highest points using their products awarded to: Sandra Taylor. Special Prize of £5 presented by Mrs M Bamford for Best Exhibit in classes 92 – 109 awarded to: Anna Burnside. Special prize of £5 presented by Mr M Todd for Cherry cake class 97b awarded to: Anna Burnside. Special Prize of £5 presented by Mrs A. Laughlin for Best Exhibit in classes 110 – 119 awarded to: Anna Burnside

CHILDREN’S SECTION

Drawing or painting P1-P2: 1. John Wallace (Kilrea PS), 2. Finlay McCullough, 3. Charlotte Gordon (Kilrea PS); Drawing or painting P3-P4: 1. Lincoln Gilmour (Carrowreagh PS), 2. Isla Wallace (Kilrea PS), 3. Grace McGinley (Carrowreagh PS); Drawing or painting from a group P1 – P4: 1. Portglenone PS, 2. Portglenone PS, 3. Portglenone PS; Drawing or painting P5 – P7: 1. Carrowreagh PS, 2. (tie) Rebekah Gordon and Maya Robb (Kilrea PS), 3. Lucy Brown (Kilrea PS); Drawing of My Pet, P1- P2: 1. John Wallace (Kilrea PS), 2. Rory Wallace (Kilrea PS); Drawing of My Pet, P3- P4: 1. Isla Wallace (Kilrea PS), 2. Jessica Williamson (Kilrea PS), 3. Olivia McAnally (Kilrea PS); Drawing of a TV character, P5-P7: 1. Grace Connaughty (Portglenone PS); Computer drawing, P1-P2: 1. (tie) Summer McQuillan and Charlie Moore (Kilrea PS), 2. (tie) Oscar Campbell and Ewan McIlroy (Kilrea PS); Computer drawing, P3-P4: 1. Mya-Rose McCloskey (Kilrea PS), 2. Luke Anderton (Kilrea PS), 3. Victoria Bonnar (Kilrea PS); Poster, ‘Keep Kilrea Tidy!’ P1-P4: 1. Cassie Bloomfield (Kilrea PS), 2. Isla Wallace (Kilrea PS); Poster, ‘Keep Kilrea Tidy!’ P5-P7: 1. Annabelle Gordon (Kilrea PS), 2. Harrison Kerr (Kilrea PS), 3. Blathnaid Moon (Kilrea PS); Pattern, any type or medium, P1-P2: 1. Charlotte Gordon (Kilrea PS), 2&3. Rory Wallace (Kilrea PS); Pattern, any type or medium, P3-P4: 1. Isla Wallace (Kilrea PS), 2. Jessica Williamson (Kilrea PS), 3. Joanna Dundas (Kilrea PS); Pattern, any type or medium, P5-P7: 1. Annabelle Gordon (Kilrea PS), 2. Toby Patterson (Carrowreagh PS), 3. (tie) Kyle Reid and Maya Robb (both Kilrea PS); Picture, made from shapes, P1–P4: 1. Cassie Bloomfield (Kilrea PS), 2. Ollie Pickering (Carrowreagh PS), 3. (tie) Joshua Phillips and Oliver Bleakley (both Carrowreagh PS); Collage, any item, P1-P2: 1. Daisy McCallister (Portglenone PS), 2. (tie) Alison Gordon (Kilrea PS) and Emily Connaughty (Portglenone PS), 3. Georgia Archer (Portglenone PS); Collage, any item, P3 – P4: 1&2. Joanna Dundas (Kilrea PS), 3. William Roulston (Bready Jubilee PS); Collage, any item, P5-P7: 1. Blathnaid Moon (Kilrea PS), 2. Faith Anderton (Kilrea PS), 3. Olivia Moon (Kilrea PS); Handmade greetings card, P1- P4: 1. Lydia Lamont (Tamlaght O’Crilly); Handmade greetings card, P5-P7: 1&2. Hallie Bloomfield (Kilrea PS); Birthday Card, designed on computer P1-P7: 1. Eva Archer (Portglenone PS); Snapshot, ‘My Pet’: 1. Rory Wallace (Kilrea PS), 2. John Wallace (Kilrea PS), 3. (tie) Jackson McCullough and Lexie Wylie (Portglenone PS); Modelling, any medium, P1-P2: 1. Samuel McCaughey (Broughshane), 2. Charlotte Gordon (Kilrea PS), 3. Adam McCombe (Kilrea PS) Modelling, any medium, P3-P4: 1&2 Joanna Dundas (Kilrea PS); Modelling, any medium P5- P7: 1. Jasmine Bolton (Kilrea PS), 2. Gemma Nicholl (Kilrea PS).

Any item from junk material, P1-P4: 1. Joanna Dundas (Kilrea PS); Any item from junk material, P5-P7: 1. Joanna Dundas (Kilrea PS), 2. Hallie Bloomfield (Kilrea PS); Handcraft, any item not already mentioned, P1-P4: 1. Lydia Lamont (Tamlaght O’Crilly), 2. Carrowreagh PS; Creature, made from fruit or vegetable, P1-P7: 1. Ellen Hanna (Rathfriland), 2. Anon, 3. Rachel Hanna (Rathfriland); Garden Flowers in a jampot, P1-P7: 1. Mollie McFarlane (Garvagh), 2. Noah Lubwama (Kilrea PS), 3. F. Bamford (Rasharkin PS); Wild flowers and/or berries in a jampot, P1-P7: 1. Noah Lubwama (Kilrea), 2. Mollie McFarlane (Garvagh), 3. Cassie Bloomfield (Kilrea PS); Printing, 4 lines, P2: 1. John Wallace (Kilrea PS), 2. Rory Wallace (Kilrea PS); Printing, 8 lines, P3-P4: 1. Ellen Hanna (Rathfriland), 2. Lexie Wylie (Portglenone PS); Handwriting, 12 lines, P5-P6: 1. Rachel Neely (Portglenone PS), 2. Addison Fawcett (Portglenone PS) Handwriting, 12 lines P7: 1. Carrowreagh PS, 2. Carrowreagh PS Poem, ‘Being Outdoors’, not more than 12 lines, P5-P7: 1. Alice Connolly (Portglenone PS)

SPECIAL AWARDS

The Wyngate Cup and Special Prize of £5 presented by Mrs V. Bolton for the highest number of points in classes 120 – 150: Joanna Dundas (Kilrea PS); Miniature Cup and Special Prize of £2 presented by Mrs H. McComb for second highest number of points in classes 120 – 150: Rory Wallace (Kilrea PS); The Northern Bank Cup presented to the school with the highest number of points in classes 120 – 150: Kilrea PS. Special Prizes each of £2.50 presented by Mrs S. Gamble for: Class 142 – Mollie McFarlane (Garvagh), Class 143 – Noah Lubwama (Kilrea)

Special Prizes of £2 for the Best Exhibits presented by:, Mrs H. McAllister (classes 120a – 121b): Carrowreagh PS, Mrs A. Torrens (classes 122a – 125b): Summer McQuillan (Kilrea PS), Mrs M. Bolton (classes 126a – 128b): Cassie Bloomfield (Kilrea PS), Mrs P. McCaw (classes 129a – 130b): Joanna Dundas (Kilrea PS), Mrs M. Gibson (classes 131a – 133): Hallie Bloomfield (Kilrea PS), Mrs E. Patterson (classes 134a – 135b): Joanna Dundas (Kilrea PS), Mrs H. McComb (classes 136a – 137b): Joanna Dundas (Kilrea PS), Mrs M. Steele (classes 138 - 141): Ellen Hanna (Rathfriland), Mrs M. Laughlin (classes 144 – 147): Rachel Neely (Portglenone PS), Mrs H. Smyth (classes 148 – 149): Alice Connolly (Portglenone PS).

Maud S. Rea Cup, for the member of Kilrea WI gaining the highest points in the Show – presented to Margaret Bamford. Milda Bolton Memorial Cup for the exhibitor gaining the highest points in the Show – presented to Betty Shaw.