Kennedy’s mark 10 years success

There were celebrations in store recently for Kennedy’s Pharmacy in Dunloy after reaching a significant milestone of ten years in business.

The pharmacy officially opened its doors on May 26, 2009, and has been a major asset to the local community ever since.

Ciara from BPerfect Cosmetics

Kennedy’s Pharmacy demonstrates excellent care as it is an accredited Health Plus Pharmacy

with an extended range of professional services. It has been a busy year for Kennedy’s

Pharmacy as they were named “Pharmacy of the Year” at the recent Pharmacy in Focus Awards at the Titanic Centre in Belfast.

As part of the 10 Year anniversary celebrations, events took place daily throughout the week. Ciara from BPerfect Cosmetics, Georgina from Revive and Emma from Zell Oxygen were in both Dunloy and Rasharkin to provide demonstrations on their range of products. Competitions took place daily and prizes included BPerfect Cosmetics, Revive Hampers, Handbags, Ilano Jewellery and a Salin Plus Filter Machine to name a few.

Angela O'Kane, winner of the Moogoo Skincare hamper with pharmacist manager Sarah McBride

Refreshments and goodies were also available in store.

Kennedy’s Pharmacy would like to thank their staff for striving to provide quality and friendly service to their customers and would like to thank their loyal patients and customers for their continued support throughout the years.

For further information contact Kennedy’s Pharmacy in Dunloy (02827657803) or Rasharkin (02829571124).

Maeve Boyle, winner of BPerfect Cosmetics, pictured with pharmacist Sarah McKenna