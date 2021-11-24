Keep reading!Christmas details for local libraries

The mobile library service will be unavailable from Saturday, December 18 to Monday, January 3, 2022 inclusive.

To keep everyone reading over the holidays, customers will be able to borrow up to 18 books, this will remain in place until Tuesday, January.4

During this period customers can continue to have immediate and free access to over 24,000 eBooks and eAudiobooks, 3,400 eMagazines and 300 English language eNewspapers and many more in 60 other languages through the online library.

Customers can join online and use these services by becoming a virtual member via the Libraries NI website www.librariesni.org.uk.