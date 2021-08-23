Kate is poet laureate for Ballycastle

Ballycastle is among the Poetry Towns, and Poetry Ireland, in conjunction with Flowerfield Arts Centre, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, and literary arts company, Quotidian - Word on the Street (Poetry Jukebox), has appointed Kate Newmann as the Poet Laureate for the town.

Kate, who has published five collection of poetry, says she has a special connection to the coastal town.

Kate said: “My mother, Joan Newmann, and I lived in Ballycastle for seven years, and she established the Ballycastle Writers, which is still in existence.

“We were actively engaged in the ‘Let Me Take You to the Island’ festival on Rathlin, instigated by Heather Newcombe and the Ballycastle Writers.

“For the Arts Council, I held a writing residency, working with all the schools, with community groups and the general public in the production of a book, Lir’s Feathered Children, with a public performance in Sheskburn Recreation Centre.

“This Poetry Town Laureateship is an innovatory and important project, especially directed by Maria McManus.”

Poetry Town is an initiative of Poetry Ireland in partnership with Local Authority Arts Offices.