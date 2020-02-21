John Paul award for Loreto group

A group of sixth form students from Loreto College Coleraine were each presented with the Pope John Paul II Awards at the Derry Diocese’s eleventh annual ceremony, held in Derry’s Millennium Forum on February 10

Nineteen final year students from Loreto College were presented with the Pope John Paul II Gold award, and two students received the Silver award in recognition of their commitment and dedication to parish involvement and social awareness.

The Pope John Paul II Award was created to commemorate the late Pope John Paul II, who was very committed to young people and had great belief and confidence in them. It allows young people to be able to take an active part in the life of their Church, in the life of their community and society, and also to become more aware of the teaching and roles of the Catholic Church.

The Award is presented to 16-18 year olds who have been actively involved in their parishes and communities and who have contributed “in a positive way to the life of the Church”; the hope is that this commitment will last well into adult life. Archbishop Franz Lackner, Archbishop of Salzburg, Austria presented the award along with Bishop of Derry Donal McKeown. The students were congratulated on their generosity by principal Michael James.