Jayne ‘Moves More’ and helps charity

Jayne Blair from Ballymoney

Macmillan’s Move More programme aims to ensure that everyone living with cancer is aware of the benefits of the physical activity and enabled to choose to become active at a level that’s right for them.

Jayne Blair from Ballymoney joined Move More a couple of months after her treatment finished last September.

“I was referred to Move More during lockdown, as the restrictions eased Move More Co-ordinator Catherine had organised some small socially distanced walks on East Strand Beach Portrush and Benone Beach two days a week,” said Jayne.

“Catherine was fantastic, she is really friendly and the participants in the group were too and took me under their wing.

“I decided to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support as Move More had helped me so much and I wanted to give something back.

“I fundraised through my Facebook page when it was coming up to my birthday when you can ask your friends to donate to a charity of your choice with the click of a button. I was delighted to raise over £800 and I would like to thank my family and friends for their incredible generosity.”