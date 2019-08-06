Jasmine adds another string to her bow

Northern Ireland’s award winning and dynamic national youth orchestra set to perform showcase concerts in Londonderry and Belfast with a talented Coleraine violinist participating.

Jasmine Morris has just finished her A levels at Coleraine Grammar School where she was Deputy Head Girl and has been playing violin since the age of six.

Jasmine said: “I would encourage anyone who plays an instrument at school to get involved with their area orchestras. I really progressed musically and was given many more opportunities. I completed all of my ABRSM music violin grades and finished grade 8 when I was 15. At the age of 16 I was awarded the Robert Lewin Scholarship from Awards for Young Musicians.

“I have been lucky enough to gain places with both Irish orchestras - The National Youth Orchestra of Ireland as well as the Ulster Youth Orchestra. I joined the Ulster Youth Orchestra when I was 15 so this year will be my third year. The first year I joined I was full of nerves, excitement and trepidation but it was the best thing I ever did. After our first residential course I came away knowing that this was a world that I needed to be part of.

“It helped confirm my dream of becoming a professional violinist and that this could actually become a reality. With the Ulster Youth Orchestra I have had the wonderful opportunity to play in small ensembles at the Older People North West day centre in Derry. I love seeing the enjoyment that other people get from listening to music as much as I do. It’s so rewarding.

“I feel that UYO has really given me confidence to pursue my dreams and I can really see the progression I have made in the last 3 years with them. I would certainly never have believed that this year I would be leader of second violins. A position which I am so proud to have achieved. It is such a privilege to play amongst the very talented musicians that we have here.

“I’m really looking forward to this year’s course. The repertoire is exciting, emotionally charged and very challenging. I particularly can’t wait to play Tchaikovsky’s Symphony no 6. I’m looking forward to hearing our soloist Eimear McGeown on flute and experiencing the conducting of world class Rumon Gamba.”