IT summer camp success for Dalriada’s David

A student from Coleraine has successfully completed one of Northern Ireland’s leading IT infrastructure summer camps.

David John Kennedy, a pupil at Dalriada School, participated in the 2019 Novosco Camp in partnership with Ulster University which took place in early August at Ulster University’s Jordanstown campus.

he five-day initiative, which was free of charge to students aged 16-17 and enrolled at schools and colleges across Northern Ireland, provided first-hand, practical experience in the management and development of IT infrastructure and systems in a fun and engaging learning environment.

Professional IT engineers from Novosco, experts from the Connected Health Innovation Centre at Ulster University, and lecturers from the University’s School of Computing, facilitated the camp, which also included a tour of Novosco’s state-of-the-art Belfast headquarters at Catalyst Inc on the Friday of the week.

A mix of theory and hands-on experience, the camp covered networks, programming, building circuits, sensors, machine learning and more.

In a bid to nurture future IT talent during the camp and beyond, each student was provided with a Raspberry Pi, a small and affordable computer used to learn programming, which they could keep.

Pictured receiving his certificate for successfully completing Novosco Camp is David John Kennedy from Coleraine, a pupil at Dalriada School, with Dr Ian Cleland, left, of Ulster University and Patrick McAliskey, right, Managing Director of Novosco.

Novosco Managing Director Patrick McAliskey said: “Novosco Camp is one of my favourite weeks of the year as we get to engage with young people who are passionate about IT and eager to learn, as well as to work closely with the fantastic team at Ulster University. I am also delighted that we have been able to increase the intake for Novosco Camp this year to 50 pupils.”

“It’s an understatement to say that Northern Ireland’s IT sector is fast growing and provides a vast number of opportunities for talented people. Novosco Camp helps us communicate that to potential future talent as well as to help them develop their experience and skills so that they can potentially go on to have a fantastic career in IT,” he adds.