Interview skills at Loreto

The purpose of the Trial Interview evening is to provide final-year A level students with an opportunity of experiencing the interview situation and of benefiting from the constructive criticism and advice of the interview panel.

Each student presents himself or herself for one interview in his or her chosen career area; after some debate among the interviewing panel, he or she is then provided with feedback on both their performance at interview and also on the opportunities available in that area of employment.

A total of approximately 20 interview panels, made up of almost 50 interviewers from a wide range of professional and academic disciplines, and including numerous former students of Loreto College, provided the students with advice, feedback and the benefit of their expertise.

Mrs Maxine West, Careers Co-ordinator at Loreto College, commented that the evening had been a highly beneficial and interesting opportunity for the students involved, and was grateful for the input of the members of the interviewing panels.

She added that the event had helped forge the College’s links with the wider community, helping the students in the development of life-skills as well as contributing to their preparation for further study and employment in their chosen career area.

Miss Belinda Toner, Principal of Loreto College, commended the sixth form students on their conscientious efforts in presenting themselves for their interviews, and paid tribute to the Careers Department and the Interview Panel members for their hard work in the successful running of the event.

1. Loreto College Year 14 students at their Trial Interview evening Photo Sales

2. Loreto College Year 14 students at their Trial Interview evening Photo Sales

3. Loreto College Year 14 students at their Trial Interview evening Photo Sales

4. Loreto College Year 14 students at their Trial Interview evening Photo Sales