Information sessions on dementia

Alzheimer’s Society Causeway is holding free information sessions in Coleraine for people who want to learn more about dementia.

Sessions will be in a relaxed atmosphere and there will be an opportunity to ask questions and talk with other carers over a cup of tea. The sessions are free and are open to anyone who would like to learn more about dementia. There will be an opportunity to get more information, signposting and support.

The talks will be held in the Sandel Centre, 6 Knocklynn Road, Coleraine on February 27 from 2.30pm to 4pm - “What is Dementia?” – Aoife McMaster, Alzheimer’s Society; March 5 2.30-4pm “Causeway Local Services – COAST; Good Morning Causeway; Community Navigator for Older People; March 12 from 2.30-4pm “Dementia and Legal Issues” Paul Thompson; Paul Thompson Solicitors; March 19 from 2.30-4pm “Support for Carers” information and advice to support carers.

For further information contact Aoife McMaster on 028 7035 8887.