Inclusive family fun day at Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre

An inclusive family fun day will take place at Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre in Ballymoney on Sunday, February 23 from 2pm to 4pm.

The free event, which has been organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Sports Development team, features a range of activities including inclusive cycling, wheelchair sports and boccia.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Sean Bateson said: “We want to highlight the opportunities which exist for people of all abilities to get active in a fun and exciting way.

“This Inclusive Family Fun Day is suitable for everyone, and our coaches will be on hand to provide guidance and assistance as you try out something new.

“I would encourage families and friends to participate together and enjoy the benefits of getting active,” he added.

The event is suitable for all ages and abilities.

For more information please call 028 2766 0260.