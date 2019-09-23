IN PICTURES: Sister Act has audiences dancing in the pews!

The show runs until this Saturday (September 28) but with Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances already SOLD OUT, anyone who hasn’t booked their tickets yet is urged to do so soon.
Portrush Music Society’s ‘divine’ musical Sister Act opened at the weekend in the Riverside Theatre in Coleraine and has the audiences dancing in the pews!
