From left - Representatives from Marie Curie; Steve Whyte, Bridge Bar manager; Adrian Friel of Causeway branch of Alzheimers Society, Daren McColgan Chairman of Portstewart MUSC

IN PICTURES: Portstewart MUSC hold Night at the Races for charity

The Portstewart branch of the Manchester United Supporters’ Club held a Night at the Races in the Bridge Bar in Coleraine recently.

Funds were raised for the Causeway branch of the Alzheimer’s Society and Marie Curie Cancer Care.

Daren McColgan, Chairman of Portstewart MUSC, presents a cheque to Adrian Friel of the Causeway branch of the Alzheimer's Society
The committee of the Portstewart branch of the Manchester United Supporters' Club who ran a Night at the Races in aid of Alzheimer's and Marie Curie
Pictured at the Bridge Bar Night at the Races in aid of Alzheimer's and Marie Curie
