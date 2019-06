Oh what a night!

The best of our local people and our local community was celebrated at the Causeway Coast and Glens People of the Year Awards, organised by the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times and the Roe Valley Sentinel, on Thursday.

The Winners'INCR24-19 070BW JPI Media Ltd Resale Buy a Photo

The Lifetime Achievement Award was won by Sean McCarry of the 'Community Rescue Service. Jonathan Patton accepted the award on Sean's behalf from William Allen, Communities Editor Coleraine and Ballymoney Times and Cllr Sean Bateson, Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council 'INCR24-19 068BW JPI Media Ltd Resale Buy a Photo

Graeme Houston, Editorial Director JPI Media presents the Inspirational Educator of the Year award to Kevin McGowan.'INCR24-19 067BW JPI Media Ltd Resale Buy a Photo

Graeme Houston, Editorial Director of JPI Media, presents the Emergency Services Hero of the Year Award to Gerard Quinn of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. INCR24-19 066BW JPI Media Ltd Resale Buy a Photo

View more