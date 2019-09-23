IN PICTURES: Locals take part in Climate Strike

Green Party North Coast representative Mark Coulson took part in the climate strike in Portrush recently - just one of a series of worldwide protests.

Mark Coulson said: “I was energised by the climate strikers on Friday - young people and their allies turned out to demand immediate action on climate and ecological breakdown.

“They understand the challenges we face and know that we have 11 years before irreversible climate change takes effect.

“Our young people are following the lead of Greta Thunberg and I’m proud to see them taking a stand on the defining issue of their generation.”

Meanwhile over 160 school pupils in and around the Garvagh also sent out a powerful message about climate change.

Karin Eyben from the Garvagh People’s Forest said: “Each of the nine schools and pre-schools, who are all part of Garvagh Forest School, made posters, placards, art installations, wrote pledges and marched around their school grounds.

“Their reasons for getting involved included concern about pollution, single use plastic, need for more trees, and the disappearance of animals and plants. A massive thank you to all the young people involved at Carhill IPS, St Patrick’s & St Joseph’s PS, Appletree Childcare, Naiscoil Glenullin, Garvagh PS, Garvagh Community Playgroup, St Columba’s PS, Gorran PS and Kilrea PS.

“The young people were inspired by the story of Greta Thunberg and that one young person’s action can motivate so many people around the world to learn about what is happening, understand the science, and demand action from our politicians.”