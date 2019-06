Cookstown High School held its annual Art and Technology exhibition in June.

The event showcases creative and innovative work from GCSE and A Level students studying Art and Design, Technology and Engineering, with entertainment provided by pupils from the Music department.

Lynne Dripps observing some of the work made by technology pupils

Board of Govenors talking to Mrs McCabe (HOD of Art) about the exhibition.

