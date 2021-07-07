IN PICTURES: Cross and Passion formal

This week we look back to 2006 and the Cross and Passion College formal at the Ross Park in Kells.
Sisters Claire and Charlene pictured with their partners at Cross and Passion school formal.BM42-091JC
Cross and Passion pupils Tomas, Rachel, Ryan and Laura pictured just before leaving for their formal at Ross Park, Kells.BM42-090JC
These two couples were pictured at the Marine Hotel just before leaving for Cross and Passion formal at Ross Park, Kells.BM42-089JC
A large group of Cross and Passion pupils pose for the camera prior to them leaving for their formal at Ross Park, Kells.BM42-088JC