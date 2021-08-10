Coleraine College formal Danielle Gail Catrina O'Reilly Lauren Quinn Janita George Nicholle Boyd

IN PICTURES: Coleraine College formal

Were you a student at Coleraine College in 2008?

By Una Culkin
Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 6:58 am

Did you go to the school formal?

Take a look through our pictures to see if you can reccognise anyone...

1.

Coleraine College Formal Jason Bradley Philip Morrow Annie Hirt Michael Scott

2.

Coleraine College Formal Julie Waterson Genita Campbell Karen McCready Alix Cooper

3.

Coleraine College Formal Janice O'Reilly Melesa Ferguson Zoe Campbell

4.

Coleraine College Formal Sonyia Waterson Catrina O'Reilly Danielle Thompson Shannon Laverty

