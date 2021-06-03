IN PICTURES: 9th Route BB prizes

The past session has been a radically different experience than any other since the Company was founded back in 1946.

The Company has been unable to meet face to face since its display back in mid March 2020. However with the wonders of modern technology the Company and Junior sections were able to continue meeting through Zoom.

The Company participated in many virtual competitions with considerable success.

Harry Bolton was runner up in the Anchor Boy colouring in competition. William McKinney won the Northern Ireland Junior section Craft Competition with Jack Bolton being highly commended for his effort. I

n the Company section James Reid and Matthew Keers gained their President’s badges. While Sam Reid and Mark Faulkner gained their Queen’s Badges.

1. Sam Reid being presented with his Queen's badge by his mum Ann Buy photo

2. Proud mum Ann Reid with her boys James (President's badge winner) and Sam (Queen's badge winner) Buy photo

3. Matthew Keers awarded his Presidents badge by his mum Alison Buy photo

4. Mark Faulkner being presented with his Queen's badge by his mum Christina Buy photo