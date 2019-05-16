Husband and wife art exhibition comes to Portstewart Town Hall

Husband and wife team, artists Evana Bjourson and Adrian Margey, are preparing for their first joint exhibition at Portstewart Town Hall over Bank Holiday weekend from Friday to Monday, May 24-27.

Bjourson rediscovered her passion for painting while on a career break from architecture.

Her emotive figurative work, captivating portraits and arresting wave studies have been garnering attention ever since. Margey is well-known for his enigmatic portrayals of Irish landscape, landmarks and musical traditions.

From large-scale canvases pulsating with colour and texture to smaller paintings, focused on capturing moods and the subtleties of landscape and human interaction, the exhibition will showcase the contrasting works of two Porstewart based artists. Both Margey and Bjourson will be in attendance throughout the exhibition to talk about their work and discuss commissions.

Visit www.adrianmargey.com andwww.evanabjourson.com for more information or telephone 07841593762.