Hospitality and Hotel Heroes: get voting!

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons is pictured with Pamela Ballantine and Northern Ireland Hotels Federation (NIHF) President Stephen Meldrum

Explaining why it is important to recognise industry talent and nominate an individual for a Hotel and Hospitality Hero Award, Stephen Meldrum, President of the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation, says: “People are without doubt our greatest asset. In many ways, they are the unique selling point for local hotels, helping visitors to discover a collection of new and unique Northern Ireland experiences.

“The role that employees play is integral to the success of the business and the sector as a whole. The Federation recognises this and that is why staff will be the star of the show at Hospitality Exchange 2021.

“As part of this year’s event, we are asking employers to nominate a person who has made an exceptional contribution to the sector, or gone above and beyond the call of duty, for a Hotel and Hospitality Hero Award. The awards are free to enter and all those who are selected as heroes, along with their nominator, will attend a special awards lunch hosted by Pamela Ballantine on Tuesday, October 12 at the Crowne Plaza, Belfast.

Stephen continues: “Over the last eighteen months, the mettle of staff has really been tested. I am immensely proud of the contribution they have made in helping the sector on its road to recovery and that’s why I’m delighted that Gordon Lyons MLA Minister for the Economy is joining us to launch this search for this year’s Hotel and Hospitality Heroes.”