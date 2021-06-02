Would you have space in your heart and home for one of these dogs?

Roxy

English Bulldog

Age: Seven

Roxy is an adorably sweet little seven-year-old Bulldog who is devoted to her human companions.

She is looking for a quiet home with no other pets and could live with older teenage children aged 16 and over.

Roxy has eye issues and will need ongoing medical care; however, this can be discussed with the team during the adoption process.

Rosie

Labrador

Age: Five

Rosie is an energetic dog who likes to be out and about in the world.

She loves human company and can live with another dog, more suitably a male dog. Rosie can be unsure of men at first, so would need to be introduced slowly to any men in the home.

She enjoys travelling in the car, as well as getting a bath and a brush.

If you are interested in adopting a canine friend, please get in touch with the team at Dogs Trust, Ballymena on 028 2565 2977 - the phone lines are open daily from 8.30am – 5pm - or you can visit the website at www.dogstrust.org.uk/our-centres/ballymena

At present, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Dogs Trust rehoming centres aren’t open for public browsing,but they are still rehoming and taking in dogs, with new processes in place to keep staff, visitors and adopters safe.

A spokesperson said: “For dogs we know will thrive straight away in their new home, we’re matching them with their new homes virtually and delivering them contact-free.

“Current restrictions mean we can only facilitate adoptions local to our centres and not across countries or anywhere there are travel restrictions.

“We’re not able to make appointments for dogs to meet their family before going home, but we can register interest to arrange appointments when restrictions ease.

“We’re currently experiencing an unprecedented amount of interest, with some dogs getting several hundred applications.

“Please bear with us, we’re doing everything we can to find our dogs their forever homes.”

Did you know?

Dog Welfare Charity Dogs Trust normally cares for around 14,000 dogs across its network of 20 rehoming centres around the United Kingdom and one in Dublin.

Dogs Trust has a non-destruction policy, and will never put a healthy dog to sleep.

The charity also focuses its efforts on understanding dogs and sharing that knowledge with the wider public to prevent problem behaviours that can result in relinquishment or abandonment.

Dogs Trust is working towards the day when all dogs can enjoy a happy life, free from the threat of unnecessary destruction.

You can find out lots more about Dogs Trust and its Ballymena Rehoming Centre (Dogs Trust Ballymena, Fairview, 60 Teeshan Road BT43 5PN) and the dogs in its care by visiting the website at www.dogstrust.org.uk/our-centres/ballymena

The website is packed full of useful information on rehoming a dog from Dogs Trust; on sponsoring a dog, help and advice on dog training, behaviour, care and on its Dog School from the Dogs Trust experts; advice on getting or buying a dog and, on giving up a dog.

There are also details of of all the latest news and events from Dogs Trust Ballymena and around the UK.

*You can even sign up to ‘Be part of Dogs Trust’ and join over 340,000 dog lovers from all around the United Kingdom who get their monthly newsletter.