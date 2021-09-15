Five bedroom house with 2000qft garage

Elegant, exquisite and exceptional are only a few words that could be used to describe the location and finish of this 5000sqft five/six bedroom house plus 2000qft garage.

Nestled on an elevated site this superb property can also boast its aesthetically pleasing facade and countryside views over Bann Valley to the West.

Once stepped inside, the quality of finish is immediately realised with a its beautiful entrance hall which leads to the extremely spacious kitchen/ dining/living area.

70b Mullan Road, Ballymoney

It is very rare that such a stunning property comes on the market and internal inspection is needed to appreciate the uniqueness of this property and its setting.

FEATURES

5 bedrooms (3 ensuite), 4 reception rooms, study, games room, spacious hallways, utility room

Master bedroom contains a dressing room and ensuite

Beautiful kitchen, dining and living

Garden area in lawns and two decked sun terraces, driveway with electric gates

Beautiful lawned gardens throughout the site with decking/jacuzzi area to side

DRAWING ROOM: (15’ 9” x 14’ 1”): Superb marble fireplace surround and mantle, polished granite hearth, cast iron inset with gas coal effect fire.

FAMILY ROOM: (23’ 11” x 21’ 1”); Wall mounted flat screen electric fire.

Fantastic outside area

LIVING ROOM/SUN ROOM: (16’ 9” x 10’ 10”): Feature multi fuel burner, slate hearth, solid wood floor, double doors to kitchen.

STUDY: (10’ 6” x 7’ 10”)

KITCHEN / DINING AREA: (29’ 6” x 21’ 0”) High and low level units, extensive granite work surfaces, integrated dishwasher, plumbed for American fridge freezer, gas and electric range with six gas rings and two ovens, extractor fan over, under unit lighting, large island unit with integrated microwave, granite work surface and breakfast bar area, range of low voltage spotlights, double doors to rear decking, access to rear hallway, ceramic tiled floor to dining area.

UTILITY ROOM: (10’ 6” x 8’ 10”); Range of built-in units, plumbed for washing machine, ceramic tiled floor.

Luxury living area

MASTER BEDROOM: (14’ 9” x 14’ 5”) with walk-in wardrobe and ensuite.

BEDROOM (2)/GARDEN ROOM: (13’ 9” x 11’ 2”) Double doors to south facing decked private patio area.

BEDROOM (3): (16’ 7” x 12’ 0”) with ensuite.

BEDROOM (4): (14’ 1” x 12’ 0”) with ensuite.

FAMILY BATHROOM: (13’ 8” x 8’ 8”): Superb jacuzzi bath with mixer tap, marble tiled floor, part tiled walls, wash hand basin in vanity unit, vanity mirror with touch screen lighting.

BEDROOM (5): (12’ 10” x 12’ 6”)

Lovely bathroom

BEDROOM (6): (16’ 9” x 13’ 5”): Shower room.

MUSIC/GAMES ROOM: (13’ 1” x 6’ 7”)

GARAGE: Electric roller shutter doors, uPVC framed double glazed windows (double skin construction), stairs to upper level, gymnasium/office space.

Double gates from driveway at side of property to outside secure parking area in front of garage.

Gardens to front, side and rear of property with two detached patio sun terraces, excellent area of lawn.

