Apartment by the sea

Internally, the property has been maintained and is presented to a high standard, with well proportioned accommodation to include two double bedrooms and bathroom with three piece suite and shower cubicle. The kitchen/diner has sliding patio doors on to the tiled veranda, offering a remarkable panoramic sea view, with a similar sea view from the lounge.

Benefiting from private car parking accessed from the Strand Road, there are steps from the private car park down to the apartment entrance from the rear. The coastal cliff path is immediately to the front of the block leading to the promenade in one direction and the strand in the other, and has a coffee shop on its doorstep

Accommodation: second floor foyer accessed by only two apartments. Internal accommodation: hallway featuring Amtico herringbone flooring, ceiling cornicing, double storage cupboards and French glass door to lounge, access to loft; lounge 5.05m x 4.67m (16’7” x 15’4”) with Amtico herringbone flooring, sandstone fireplace with granite inset and hearth, ceiling cornicing; kitchen 3.84m x 3.76m (12’7” x 12’4”) includes a range of eye and low level units with glass displays, one and a quarter bowl stainless steel sink unit, integrated fridge/freezer and dishwasher, space for cooker, tiled flooring, sliding uPVC patio doors on to veranda; veranda, tiled flooring and panoramic sea view; bedroom 4.22m x 2.92m (13’10” x 9’7”) with fitted bed recess and wardrobes; bedroom 3.86m x 2.74m (12’8” x 9‘0”) with built in wardrobe, fitted bed recess and wardrobes; bathroom 3.05m x 1.70m (10’0” x 5’7”) Includes white three-piece suite comprising lfwc, whb and panelled bath, shower cubicle, gold effect accessories, fully tiled walls and flooring.

The Berrins, Berne Road, Portstewart * For Sale: second floor apartment - 4 The Berrins

Perfect as a holiday home, and with huge potential as a holiday let, the property also benefits from having no forwarding chain.

O\A £259,950

Agents: Rainey & Gregg tel: 028 25645225

The lounge has a stunning sea view

The kitchen/diner has sliding patio doors on to the tiled veranda

