Aimed at increasing access to the resources held by Council’s museums, the first ‘History at Home’ pack focuses on the Alex Blair Collection exhibition which is currently on display at Ballymoney Museum.

The exhibition panels, images, Jack Wilkinson paintings and their captions have been produced into a flip book alongside a small selection of Alex Blair’s publications looking at life in Ballymoney Town.

These are available in a ‘History at Home’ bag and can be borrowed by contacting the Museum Service on [email protected] or phoning 028 276 60230.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes pictured with Museum Services Officers Sarah Carson and Jamie Austin as they launch the new History at Home initiative

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes, said: “Our museums are home to some incredible resources and this new project is a wonderful way to bring their collections and publications to the widest possible audience.

“For anyone with an interest in the rich heritage of our Borough, the ‘History at Home’ project is a great opportunity to find out more about the people and places which characterise Causeway Coast and Glens.

“As we’re coming into the winter, it’s the perfect time to enjoy these materials in the comfort of your own home and I’m sure there will be great interest in this initiative.”

Over the coming months, Council’s Museum Service will also feature a ‘Publication of the Week’ on Facebook and on display at Ballymoney Museum and Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre to showcase their rich library of free publications.

To date the service has highlighted four publications, including two funded by the European Union’s PEACE IV Programme. ‘The Parish of Derrykeighan - A Rammel Through North Antrim: The Who, the What, the Where’, produced by Dervock & District Community Association is a collation of names of people who lived in the area over the years. With input from various historical sources, it will no doubt be of interest to anyone associated with the area, and it is valuable resource to anyone researching family history.

The book also comes with a CD that looks at both pronunciations and information on the 34 townlands within the Parish of Derrykeighan.

The second featured publication ‘The Search For Molly: An Irishwoman in the Great War 1914-1918’ is the culmination of many years of research by Molly McGinnis’ great niece, Rosemary Henderson. It tells the story of a Ballykelly-born nurse who received the Military Medal for her actions during World War One. Sister McGinnis M.M was one of only 147 women who were awarded the Military Medal at this time.

These publications, along with others, are available to collect from Ballymoney Museum and Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre.