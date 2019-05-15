Heritage Trust Open information

Are you a local business and getting ready for The Open? Are you wanting to showcase the best of the area to your visitors?

If so, why not drop into local Visitor Information Centres to collect an information pack from the Causeway Coast & Glens Heritage Trust? Drop-in sessions will takeplace:

Wednesday, June 19:

Portrush Visitor Information Centre 12:30pm-2:30pm

Coleraine Visitor Information Centre 3:00pm-5:00pm

Thursday, June 27:

Ballymoney Visitor Information Centre 10:30am-12:30pm

Bushmills Visitor Information Centre 1:00pm-3:00pm

Friday, June 28:

Cushendall Visitor Information Centre 10:30am-12:30pm

Ballycastle Visitor Information Centre 11:00am-1:00pm

Information is also available from the Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust office, 27 Main Street, Armoy, BT53 8Sl, from Monday-Thursday 9am-5pm and Friday 9am-4pm.