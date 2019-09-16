Health and Social Care Fellowship meet for new season

The members of Causeway Health and Social Care Retirement Fellowship met in St Malachy’s Centre for the first meeting of the new session.

After a short business meeting, Alice McAlary spoke on the topic “Beauty in Retirement”. She led a workshop using the letters of the word retirement to find out members’ ideas for the same.

Alice made members realise that they must choose to use the gift of time now and perhaps make a difference to those around them and to themselves. A vote of thanks for one of the most enjoyable meetings was proposed to Alice and tea was served. The October meeting is the annual Afternoon Tea in TBF Thompson Ministries and bookings must be made to Barbara Clyde before Monday, September 30.