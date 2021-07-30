Have your say on future of museum

The Museum Services team at Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is currently working with the Friends of Ballycastle Museum group and other stakeholders on plans for the facility, which is located within the listed 18th century courthouse and market building on Castle Street in the town.

An online survey has been developed as part of this work, and the Mayor, Councillor Richard Holmes, says it’s an important opportunity to shape the future of the museum: “The survey results will help to guide plans for the development of the museum building and secure its future for the local community and beyond.

“It is really important that Council hears views from across the Borough and our visitors, as the building and its collection hold a unique place in the history of Causeway Coast and Glens.”

Ballycastle Museum’s accredited collection includes key items relating to the area’s history including Boyd’s 18th century Ballycastle and its rich industrial heritage, the early 20th century Irish Home Industries and its connections to US President McKinley and the Arts and Crafts Revival, Feis na nGleann ( Glens Feis) along with the social and cultural heritage of Ballycastle and the Glens.

The three-minute survey can be completed online at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/ballycastlemuseumFor alternative ways to take part, or to request a postal hard copy, please contact [email protected]